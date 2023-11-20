Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Trims Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 57.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Corteva during the first quarter worth $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 454.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 239.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA acquired a new stake in Corteva in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other news, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David J. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,990 shares of company stock valued at $151,066 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.44.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE CTVA traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.02. 1,048,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,545,228. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.64 and a 200-day moving average of $53.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $67.55.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

