Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY) Sets New 52-Week High at $950.00

Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 950 ($11.67) and last traded at GBX 10.60 ($0.13), with a volume of 404269 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.60 ($0.13).

Princess Private Equity Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 10.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 10.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of £7.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.49.

Princess Private Equity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of €0.37 ($0.39) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 3.92%. Princess Private Equity’s payout ratio is 5,362.32%.

Princess Private Equity Company Profile

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited specializes in private equity and debt investments in non-public companies or assets through privately negotiated transactions. The fund invests in primary and secondary fund investments, direct investments, and listed private equity. It makes private equity investments in buyout, venture capital, and special situation and private debt investments in mezzanine, second lien, or senior debt investments.

