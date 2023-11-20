Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 155.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vale in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Vale in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vale in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 16.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VALE stock opened at $15.51 on Monday. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $19.31. The stock has a market cap of $69.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.66.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 22.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.1541 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.28%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VALE shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.02.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

