Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 32.2% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 193,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 47,200 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 281,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,811,000 after buying an additional 69,974 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at $1,523,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 107,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 19.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 99,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 15,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman bought 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $211,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,967.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $1,344,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman acquired 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $211,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,967.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 72,050 shares of company stock worth $2,240,048. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $31.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.88. The stock has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.67. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $38.94.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 62.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KDP

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.