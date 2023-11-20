Profund Advisors LLC Has $2.70 Million Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,425 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of OXY opened at $61.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.29 and its 200-day moving average is $61.51. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,539,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,539,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,040,067 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,576,224.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 228,051,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,378,617,252.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.53.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

