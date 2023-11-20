Profund Advisors LLC Has $2.77 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,576 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $1,569,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 9.9% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,879,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 6.8% during the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $734,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.7% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $116.37 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.28. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $125.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $1,613,597.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,953,919.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $1,613,597.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,953,919.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $3,725,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,803 shares in the company, valued at $12,557,048.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,770 shares of company stock worth $6,158,614. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSX. StockNews.com began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Argus boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.50.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

