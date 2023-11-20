Profund Advisors LLC Has $2.89 Million Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 167.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Datadog by 493.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its holdings in Datadog by 381.0% during the 1st quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DDOG shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $627,550.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 178,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,178,892.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $627,550.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 178,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,178,892.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit Agarwal sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $10,424,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 269,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,938,605.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 776,822 shares of company stock worth $73,195,363. Company insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $108.95 on Monday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $118.02. The stock has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -912.83, a P/E/G ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.59 and its 200-day moving average is $95.15.

About Datadog

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.