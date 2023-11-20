Profund Advisors LLC Increases Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $115.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.79. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $102.77 and a one year high of $166.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,013.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,650 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.24 per share, for a total transaction of $173,646.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at $766,013.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

