Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,704,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 13.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,690,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $753,036,000 after purchasing an additional 682,052 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 64.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,652,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $218,744,000 after acquiring an additional 648,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Hess during the first quarter worth $65,437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Hess Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:HES opened at $145.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.27. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $113.82 and a 12-month high of $167.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.94%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $3,815,894.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,835,959.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hess from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

