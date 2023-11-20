Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 9,553 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 48.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,354 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.11.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TJX stock opened at $88.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.79. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.92 and a fifty-two week high of $93.78.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.68%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

