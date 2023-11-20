Profund Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GEHC. General Electric Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,002,865,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at $330,208,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at $209,044,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,377,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,055,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $73.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.26. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.00 and a 52 week high of $87.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

GEHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

