Profund Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 994 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in JD.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 16,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in JD.com by 2.8% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 10,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in JD.com by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in JD.com by 4.8% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $27.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.99 and its 200 day moving average is $33.21. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $67.10.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.83. JD.com had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $247.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JD shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on JD.com from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on JD.com from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on JD.com from $64.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.14.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

