Profund Advisors LLC Sells 13,623 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,802 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,623 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,555,000 after acquiring an additional 41,030,376 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,401,000 after acquiring an additional 34,269,435 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $256,613,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 85,155.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,957,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $223,122,000 after acquiring an additional 12,941,920 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at about $138,407,000. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of KMI opened at $17.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $19.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.94.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMI. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

