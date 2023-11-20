Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,841 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,911 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $256.00 price objective (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.14.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $240.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $236.52 and its 200-day moving average is $223.75. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $258.06.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $3.20 dividend. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

