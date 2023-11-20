Profund Advisors LLC Sells 4,054 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,054 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 3.3% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 0.5% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 5.3% during the first quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in Southern by 8.8% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 4.1% during the second quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SO has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Southern Stock Performance

NYSE SO opened at $69.77 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.38. The stock has a market cap of $76.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.55. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 101.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,878,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,878,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $339,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,226,693.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,146,405 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

