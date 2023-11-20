ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 274,595 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,709 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $64,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth $2,480,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at $3,215,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,712,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 518.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $318,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,770,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.86, for a total value of $279,855.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,080 shares in the company, valued at $15,321,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $318,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,770,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,279 shares of company stock valued at $5,049,575. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 0.5 %

CDNS opened at $268.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.80. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.88 and a 52 week high of $274.32. The stock has a market cap of $72.99 billion, a PE ratio of 76.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cadence Design Systems

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.