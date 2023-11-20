ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 271.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 465,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 339,927 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of ON Semiconductor worth $44,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.2% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.6% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ON shares. Summit Insights downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,719. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $70.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.44. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $59.61 and a 1 year high of $111.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.62. The firm has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.84.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

