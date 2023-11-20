ProShare Advisors LLC Has $40.07 Million Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 464,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53,807 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $40,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GGG. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the first quarter worth approximately $556,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,015,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Graco by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graco by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 667,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 47.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on GGG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Graco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Graco Trading Up 1.3 %

GGG opened at $80.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.67 and a 200 day moving average of $78.52. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.23 and a 12 month high of $87.94. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.78.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Graco had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $539.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $225,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,317,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

