ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 11,566 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,566 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Charter Communications worth $49,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 0.4% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 6.1% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $407.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $60.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.14. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $302.21 and a fifty-two week high of $458.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $429.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $394.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Insider Transactions at Charter Communications

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 87,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.37, for a total transaction of $36,424,366.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 132,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,027,507.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $501.52.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charter Communications

Charter Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.