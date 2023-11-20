ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 14,370 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,370 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of Lincoln Electric worth $40,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 28.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 4,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $793,049.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,079,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $195.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.01 and a 200-day moving average of $185.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $139.92 and a one year high of $210.86.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.98%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LECO shares. StockNews.com raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $210.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.86.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

