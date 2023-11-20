ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 4,161 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,161 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $54,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 694.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 983,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,012,000 after buying an additional 860,137 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after acquiring an additional 635,416 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 99.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $935,370,000 after acquiring an additional 548,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $536,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total transaction of $4,984,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total value of $524,569.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total value of $4,984,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $684,897.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,422 shares of company stock valued at $18,917,172. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $940.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,007.63.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $968.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $931.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $934.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.83. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $767.27 and a 52-week high of $1,005.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

