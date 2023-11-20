ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 4,657 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 155,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,657 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $75,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 13.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of KLA by 44.6% in the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 1,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at $1,998,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 6.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 13.7% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $507.24.

KLA Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $544.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $479.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $470.54. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $355.88 and a 12-month high of $550.67. The firm has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

KLA declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total value of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,394.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

