ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 84,922 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,032,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 84,922 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $143,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,801,442,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,746,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,742,992,000 after acquiring an additional 10,564,117 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 79,040.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,273,696 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $315,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,823 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 546.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,217,893 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $48,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,548 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,537,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $147.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.93. The company has a market cap of $170.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $153.36.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Barclays upgraded T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on T-Mobile US

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.29, for a total transaction of $2,945,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,361,871.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $73,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.29, for a total value of $2,945,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,339 shares in the company, valued at $86,361,871.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,886,781 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.