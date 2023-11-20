Providence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 33.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 321.2% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cencora by 61.8% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Cencora by 50.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.63, for a total transaction of $4,940,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,528,771.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cencora news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.63, for a total value of $4,940,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,528,771.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $1,999,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,343,672 shares of company stock worth $262,243,280. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cencora in a report on Sunday, October 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cencora has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.08.

Cencora Price Performance

Cencora stock opened at $195.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.53. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.48 and a 1 year high of $199.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.98 and a 200-day moving average of $181.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Cencora’s payout ratio is presently 23.92%.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

