Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Provident Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

Shares of PROV stock opened at $11.49 on Thursday. Provident Financial has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.75. The firm has a market cap of $80.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.53.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Provident Financial will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is 47.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raffles Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 391,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 6.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 9,813 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 7.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. 53.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

