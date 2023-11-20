Prudent Man Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.7% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,927,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,056,478,000 after buying an additional 1,230,697 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 94,153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,261,537,000 after acquiring an additional 200,345,509 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after acquiring an additional 129,835,437 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alphabet by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,368,961,000 after acquiring an additional 19,612,974 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,490,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,435,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,609 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,576 shares of company stock valued at $23,425,367 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOG. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.69.

Read Our Latest Report on GOOG

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $136.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,148,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,843,477. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.57 and a 52-week high of $142.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.