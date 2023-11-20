Prudent Man Advisors LLC Trims Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises 0.6% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 10.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 213,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,806,000 after purchasing an additional 20,104 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 120,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.6% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE:PM traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.81. The stock had a trading volume of 354,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,261,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.26.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on PM. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.36.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

