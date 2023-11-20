Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 45.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95,432 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $10,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 104,987.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,740,000 after buying an additional 2,448,301 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 8,350.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,219,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,828,000 after buying an additional 2,193,521 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 98,060.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,968,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,627,000 after buying an additional 1,966,113 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $172,363,000. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 764,129 shares during the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Price Performance

NYSE:PRU opened at $95.75 on Monday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $75.37 and a one year high of $108.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of 61.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.62.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 322.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on PRU

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.