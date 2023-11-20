Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Bought by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth about $15,721,538,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.65. 1,091,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,468,929. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.71 and a 12 month high of $65.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 23.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

PEG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.05.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $259,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,788. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,522 shares of company stock worth $283,500. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also

