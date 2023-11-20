Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Stock Holdings Cut by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 47.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 577,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 512,072 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.19% of Pure Storage worth $21,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSTG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSTG traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.78. The stock had a trading volume of 800,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,138,079. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.64. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $40.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,832.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $688.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.27 million. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. Analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PSTG shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.59.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

