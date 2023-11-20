QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Given New GBX 390 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 420 ($5.16) to GBX 390 ($4.79) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on QQ. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.53) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 465 ($5.71) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QinetiQ Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 444.40 ($5.46).

Shares of QQ traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 322 ($3.95). The company had a trading volume of 3,013,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of £1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,788.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 329.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 339.93. QinetiQ Group has a 52 week low of GBX 296 ($3.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 382.40 ($4.70).

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

