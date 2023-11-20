QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $8.87 Million

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 20th. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000330 BTC on popular exchanges. QITMEER NETWORK has a market capitalization of $8.87 million and $368,045.98 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded up 37.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC.

QITMEER NETWORK Profile

QITMEER NETWORK launched on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 71,348,557 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io.

Buying and Selling QITMEER NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 71,348,557 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.12685452 USD and is up 5.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $491,840.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

