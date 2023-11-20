Qtum Tops 1-Day Volume of $43.97 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 20th. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $337.18 million and approximately $43.97 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $3.22 or 0.00008603 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,039.30 or 0.05450284 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00057518 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00024761 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00014116 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000178 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005538 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00012182 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.