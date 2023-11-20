Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Cuts Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ lowered its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 54.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,397 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19,289 shares during the period. VeriSign makes up about 0.4% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $3,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in VeriSign by 2,628.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VRSN stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $210.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,983. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.16 and a 200 day moving average of $211.81. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 0.94. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.44 and a 12-month high of $229.72.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.31 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.38% and a negative return on equity of 45.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.36, for a total value of $1,046,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,793,344.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.36, for a total value of $1,046,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,793,344.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $25,086.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,051,969.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,339 shares of company stock worth $2,360,522 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

