Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Decreases Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 0.7% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,243,861,000 after buying an additional 23,781,884 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $978,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,468 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,021,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,562,000 after purchasing an additional 193,438 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,628,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,592,000 after purchasing an additional 98,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $183.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,640,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,268,708. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.04. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $161.28 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

