Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Has $83.26 Million Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ lowered its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 912,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 101,132 shares during the quarter. Copart makes up approximately 10.0% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.19% of Copart worth $83,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Copart by 4.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in shares of Copart by 1.3% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 9,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Copart by 3.8% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Copart by 0.9% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Copart by 16.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Stock Performance

Copart stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.27. 1,021,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,034,595. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $51.53. The stock has a market cap of $48.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. Copart had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Argus started coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Copart

Insider Transactions at Copart

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.