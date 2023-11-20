Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 22,928 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ trimmed its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 564,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,928 shares during the period. CoStar Group comprises approximately 6.1% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.14% of CoStar Group worth $50,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 57,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSGP traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.49. The stock had a trading volume of 365,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.31 and a quick ratio of 13.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.92. The firm has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.87. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.12 and a twelve month high of $92.36.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $624.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.65 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 6.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSGP shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.09.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

