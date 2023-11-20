Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Sold by Donald Smith & CO. Inc.

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,412,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 80,756 shares during the quarter. Radian Group comprises about 3.0% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned about 2.17% of Radian Group worth $86,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Radian Group by 1,792.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RDN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Radian Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Radian Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Radian Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Radian Group Price Performance

NYSE:RDN opened at $25.97 on Monday. Radian Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.83 and a 12 month high of $28.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Radian Group had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 50.66%. The company had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Radian Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.20%.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

