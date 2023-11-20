Raymond James Lowers EQB (TSE:EQB) Price Target to C$97.00

EQB (TSE:EQB – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$98.00 to C$97.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EQB. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on EQB from C$93.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on EQB from C$97.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on EQB from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on EQB from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, EQB has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$91.43.

TSE:EQB opened at C$74.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$73.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$72.36. EQB has a 52 week low of C$53.19 and a 52 week high of C$84.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. EQB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

