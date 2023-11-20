Raymond James Trims Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Target Price to C$1.00

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares downgraded Slate Office REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$1.90 to C$1.25 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$1.75 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cormark downgraded Slate Office REIT from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$2.20 to C$1.20 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$1.40 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.26.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Slate Office REIT

Slate Office REIT Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Slate Office REIT

Shares of TSE SOT.UN remained flat at C$0.94 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 206,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,465. The firm has a market capitalization of C$75.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.65. Slate Office REIT has a 1-year low of C$0.77 and a 1-year high of C$4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.26, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

In other Slate Office REIT news, insider Slate Asset Management LP bought 20,000 shares of Slate Office REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,700.00. Insiders have acquired 27,300 shares of company stock worth $42,307 over the last quarter. 18.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Slate Office REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.