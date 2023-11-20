RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Shares Bought by Independent Franchise Partners LLP

Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,078,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,227,053 shares during the period. RB Global comprises about 8.1% of Independent Franchise Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Independent Franchise Partners LLP owned 8.83% of RB Global worth $964,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in RB Global by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in RB Global by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in RB Global by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in RB Global by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 100,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in RB Global by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,816,000 after acquiring an additional 37,047 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at RB Global

In related news, insider Baron Concors sold 6,800 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $442,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,492.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Erik Olsson bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.89 per share, for a total transaction of $119,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $239,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Baron Concors sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $442,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,492.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $293,135 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Price Performance

RBA stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.93. 316,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,013,280. RB Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.07 and a 52-week high of $68.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.36, a PEG ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.54.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.92 million. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.43%. As a group, analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on RBA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of RB Global from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RB Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

