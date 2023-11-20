RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Discerene Group LP

Discerene Group LP reduced its holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,564,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 616,564 shares during the quarter. RB Global comprises 12.3% of Discerene Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Discerene Group LP owned 0.86% of RB Global worth $93,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RBA. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 7,218 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 100,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,816,000 after buying an additional 37,047 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RB Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on RB Global from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Francis Kessler acquired 1,250 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.06 per share, for a total transaction of $75,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,515.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other RB Global news, CEO James Francis Kessler bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.06 per share, for a total transaction of $75,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 64,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,515.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Baron Concors sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $442,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,492.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,750 shares of company stock worth $293,135 over the last three months. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RB Global Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $61.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. RB Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.07 and a 52-week high of $68.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.36, a P/E/G ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.89.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

RB Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.