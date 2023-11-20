Real Matters (TSE:REAL) PT Lowered to C$6.50

Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 24.28% from the stock’s current price.
REAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$4.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.41.
About Real Matters
Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.
