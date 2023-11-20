Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Topgolf Callaway Brands (MODG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE: MODG):

11/10/2023 – Topgolf Callaway Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.50 to $10.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/10/2023 – Topgolf Callaway Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $20.00 to $13.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/9/2023 – Topgolf Callaway Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $27.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/9/2023 – Topgolf Callaway Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2023 – Topgolf Callaway Brands was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $23.00.

11/9/2023 – Topgolf Callaway Brands was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

11/9/2023 – Topgolf Callaway Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $25.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2023 – Topgolf Callaway Brands was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

9/28/2023 – Topgolf Callaway Brands had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2023 – Topgolf Callaway Brands is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of MODG stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.95. 1,161,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,395,825. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $25.96. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.72.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $162,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 832,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,568,902.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $162,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 832,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,568,902.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jennifer L. Thomas bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $40,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,500.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $382,600 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 82.1% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

