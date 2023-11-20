ReddCoin Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $2.50 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 53.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 48.5% against the dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $2.50 million and $271.01 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.00 or 0.00189236 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00010699 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00014013 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000032 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000629 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.