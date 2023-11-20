Regis (NYSE:RGS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regis (NYSE:RGS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Regis Price Performance

NYSE RGS opened at $0.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.95. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.91. Regis has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.85.

Shares of Regis are going to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, November 29th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, November 29th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, November 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regis

Regis ( NYSE:RGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $55.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regis will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its position in shares of Regis by 14.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 4,075,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Regis by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,855,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after buying an additional 315,704 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Regis by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,911,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 631,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Regis by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 694,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 28,778 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Regis by 392.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 550,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 438,707 shares in the last quarter. 23.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corporation owns and franchises hair care salons in North America. The company operates through two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting; styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

Featured Stories

