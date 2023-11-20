Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.83.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

RLAY stock opened at $8.62 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.47. Relay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $23.18.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLAY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 286,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 13,536 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,733,000.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and GDC-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

