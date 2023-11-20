renBTC (RENBTC) 24-Hour Volume Tops $4,363.71

renBTC (RENBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One renBTC token can currently be bought for about $37,475.64 or 1.00158384 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. renBTC has a total market capitalization of $11.41 million and approximately $4,363.71 worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, renBTC has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About renBTC

renBTC launched on May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 304 tokens. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.

RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.

renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.”

Buying and Selling renBTC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

