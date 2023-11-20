Request Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $84.64 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 20th. Request has a total market cap of $84.64 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Request has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Request token can now be purchased for $0.0846 or 0.00000224 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006238 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00016598 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,643.07 or 0.99823406 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00011302 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000070 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00006818 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,702,434 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,702,434.1855272 with 999,702,433.3455272 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08451356 USD and is down -4.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $5,039,840.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

