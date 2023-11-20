Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ: MLTX) in the last few weeks:

11/16/2023 – MoonLake Immunotherapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $86.00 to $92.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/15/2023 – MoonLake Immunotherapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $70.00 to $77.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2023 – MoonLake Immunotherapeutics had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock.

11/6/2023 – MoonLake Immunotherapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock.

11/2/2023 – MoonLake Immunotherapeutics is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.

10/16/2023 – MoonLake Immunotherapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock.

10/13/2023 – MoonLake Immunotherapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock.

10/2/2023 – MoonLake Immunotherapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MLTX opened at $42.74 on Monday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $63.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.99 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.34.

Get MoonLake Immunotherapeutics alerts:

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts predict that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Bihua Chen purchased 67,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.32 per share, for a total transaction of $3,887,098.48. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,435,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,512,083.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 956.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.